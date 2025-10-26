Israel Uncertain of Location of Four Hostage Bodies Still Held in Gaza, Report Says

Israel remains unsure of the location of four of the 13 bodies of hostages still believed to be held in Gaza, according to a report Sunday from Kan.

Jerusalem has been urging Washington to prioritize the recovery of all remaining bodies as part of ongoing ceasefire efforts. Over the past week, the United States has dispatched several senior officials to the region to help stabilize the fragile truce and advance postwar coordination.

During a visit last week, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reportedly briefed Vice President JD Vance on the longstanding challenges of locating missing soldiers and hostages in Gaza. Zamir cited the case of Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier killed in 2014 whose remains have been held by Hamas for over a decade. Goldin’s body is among those Israel continues to seek.

Israeli officials have maintained that Hamas could readily return a number of the bodies it is currently withholding, though the group has claimed it requires assistance in finding and recovering them.

On Sunday, teams from the Red Cross and Egypt joined efforts on the ground to search for remains, as Israel and the U.S. work to ensure that the ceasefire framework includes the full repatriation of the deceased alongside continued humanitarian and reconstruction measures.

