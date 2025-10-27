Ten Years of Enduring Light: Thousands Mark Yartzheit of HaRav Yoram Abergel Zt’l

[By Y.S. Gold / Photos: Yaakov Cohen]

Thousands gathered at Moshav Bror Chayil in southern Israel for the central hillula marking a decade since the passing of Rabbi Yoram Abergel zt”l. The event, led by his son and successor Rabbi Yisroel Abergel shlit”a, began with a hachnasas Sefer Torah and concluded with a moving seudat mitzvah in the presence of Gedolei Yisroel shlit”a.

Ten years have passed since the passing of HaRav HaGaon Rabbi Yoram Abergel zt”l, yet his influence continues to illuminate Jewish life across Eretz Yisroel and throughout the world. The enduring strength of his vision is felt daily in the yeshivos, kollelim, and communities he built and uplifted. It this came as no surprise when, earlier this week, thousands made their way to Moshav Bror Chayil in the south for a central hillula, led by his son and successor, HaGaon HaRav Yisroel Abergel shlit”a.

The gathering, held in honor of the tenth yahrtzeit, was both a memorial and a celebration of a legacy rooted in spreading Torah and drawing Jewish hearts closer to Hashem. The evening began with a deeply emotional hachnasas Sefer Torah written in memory of Rabbi Yoram zt”l and culminated in a seudat mitzvah attended by Gedolei Yisroel, rabbanim, and thousands of devoted followers who continue to be guided by his teachings.

A Night of Torah, Song, and Connection

What greater tribute could there be to a neshamah that was kulo Torah than the dedication of a new Sefer Torah in his memory? Distinguished rabbanim and community leaders were honored with writing the final letters, followed by a joyous procession in honor of the Torah and Rabbi Yoram’s zechus. The streets of the moshav filled with singing and dancing, as generations joined together to express gratitude for the tzaddik whose light continues to shine so brightly.

Following Mincha and Maariv, the large crowd gathered for a seudat mitzvah, where words of Torah and heartfelt melodies intertwined. The atmosphere was filled with emotion—joy, longing, and reverence—as thousands joined together to honor the memory of the tzaddik zt”l whose life’s mission continues to touch hearts across Am Yisrael 10 years on.

“Abba, I Have Fulfilled Your Request”

The most moving moment of the evening came when Rabbi Yisroel Abergel shlit”a rose to speak about his father’s final days. Though gravely ill and confined to his bed, Rabbi Yoram’s concern remained with his life’s mission: the spreading of Torah to every Jew. In his final conversations, he urged his son to continue this sacred work and ensure his Torah would reach every corner of Am Yisrael.

“Abba,” said Rabbi Yisroel shlit”a with visible emotion, “I have fulfilled your request.” His words brought the vast hall to silence. For a brief moment, the thousands gathered seemed united in memory and purpose, to carry forward the mission that had defined Rabbi Yoram’s life.

The Enduring Work of HaMeir La’aretz

That mission continues through Mosdot HaMeir La’aretz, the expansive Torah network founded by Rabbi Yoram zt”l. Under the leadership of Rabbi Yisroel Abergel shlit”a, the institutions continue to inspire and connect tens of thousands of Jews through shiurim, printed publications, and digital platforms that reach communities around the globe.

The impact of HaMeir La’aretz extends far beyond any single city or audience. Its work unites Jews from all backgrounds through Torah and yiras Shamayim, fulfilling Rabbi Yoram’s vision to awaken hearts and bring every Jew closer to Hashem. Every day, the light of his Torah continues to spread, igniting a renewed passion for faith and learning across generations.

A Call to Continue the Legacy

As the evening concluded, Rabbi Yisroel Abergel shlit”a called upon the public to join in sustaining and expanding the sacred work of HaMeir La’aretz. He urged the participants to become partners through ongoing monthly support, ensuring that the light of Torah continues to shine and grow.

The response was immediate and heartfelt. Many rose to sign partnership commitments and pledge their support for the continued operation and growth of the HaMeir La’aretz institutions. Their response reflected the enduring strength of Rabbi Yoram Abergel’s life, a legacy that, even ten years after his passing, continues to illuminate Am Yisrael with Torah, faith, and love.