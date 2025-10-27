Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau Calls on Yeshiva Bochurim to Attend Thursday’s Mass “Atzeres Ha’Million” in Yerushalayim

Letter from HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau ahead of Thursday’s planned “Atzeres Ha’Million”. In a public notice, yeshiva bochurim and avreichim across Eretz Yisroel are urged to participate in the mass gathering in Yerushalayim, organized under the direction of Gedolei Yisroel in protest of the ongoing draft decrees.

The announcement details coordination efforts for talmidim from all yeshivos, including younger students from age 8 and up, to attend under supervision. It also emphasizes the obligation for women to remain home and daven while their husbands and sons attend the rally.

