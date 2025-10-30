“The Honorable Sleepy Gentleman”: Mossad-Linked Account Taunts Iran’s Supreme Leader in Rare Persian-Language Post

An account on X associated with the Mossad published a blunt message in Persian on Thursday aimed directly at Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accusing senior Iranian military officials of deceiving him and acting without his knowledge.

The post, which tagged Khamenei’s official X account, claimed that senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Mohammad Pakpour — are “not updating the so-called ‘Leader’ on the details of what is happening” and have “established an alternative leadership” that operates independently of him.

“Our agents on the ground report that Mr. Hajizadeh and Mr. Pakpour are not updating the so-called ‘Leader’ on the details of what is happening, and they are making decisions independently,” the post read. “They understand there is no point in holding conversations with him and have therefore established an alternative leadership.”

The statement went on to mock Iran’s military readiness, alleging that while top officials assure Khamenei that “everything is excellent” and “the country is fully equipped with all capabilities,” in reality, “Iran’s airspace is wide open and defenseless.”

The message closed with a sharp jab — “For the attention of the honorable ‘sleepy gentleman’” — an unusually personal taunt that underscores the intensifying shadow conflict between Israel and Iran.

Though Israeli officials have not publicly confirmed authorship of the post, its tone and timing are consistent with recent psychological operations aimed at sowing discord within Tehran’s security establishment.

The use of Persian, and the decision to directly tag Khamenei, marked an unmistakable attempt to reach both Iranian elites and the broader public — an information warfare tactic designed to expose fractures within the IRGC and embarrass Iran’s leadership on a global stage.

