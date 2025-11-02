Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Police Thwart Major Terror Attack In Central Israel

The suspect announces his intention to carry out a terror attack on Tiktok. (Israel Police)

Israel Police announced on Sunday morning that they thwarted an imminent terror attack in central Israel

Police officers rushed to the Ramle home of an Israeli-Arab on Sunday morning after he published a live video online about his intention to carry out an attack in the city.

After becoming aware of the video, they located the Arab via technological means.

During the arrest, the suspect set his dog on one of the officers. The officer, feeling an immediate threat to his life, shot at the dog.

Another suspect at the scene attacked the police officers and was also arrested.

“According to the findings of the investigation, the police will bring the suspects to court and request an extension of their detention. The investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.

The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Stabbing Spree On UK Train: 9 People Critically Injured; Counterterrorism Police Involved

CHAOS AT KEVER ROCHEL: Thousands Stranded for Hours After Transportation Meltdown On Motzei Shabbos

CUOMO CLOSING IN: Zohran Mamdani’s Lead Shrinks to Just Six Points Days Before NYC Mayoral Election

ALERT FOR SUNDAY: NYC Marathon Road Closures to Impact Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Manhattan

Katz Clarifies: “I Fired Top IDF Lawyer;” New Explosive Details Raise Questions About Military Justice System

MOVING: Freed Hostage Bar Kuperstein Fulfills Dream Of Donning Tefillin: “Emunah Brought Me Back”

Two Israeli Doctors Contract Measles After Treating Unvaccinated Child

Remains Of 3 Bodies Transferred By Hamas Do Not Belong To Israeli Hostages

VP Vance Faces Backlash After Sidestepping Antisemitic Question at College Event

BOMBSHELL: IDF’s Top Lawyer Resigns After Admitting She Approved Leak of Leaked Abuse Video