Police Thwart Major Terror Attack In Central Israel

Israel Police announced on Sunday morning that they thwarted an imminent terror attack in central Israel

Police officers rushed to the Ramle home of an Israeli-Arab on Sunday morning after he published a live video online about his intention to carry out an attack in the city.

After becoming aware of the video, they located the Arab via technological means.

During the arrest, the suspect set his dog on one of the officers. The officer, feeling an immediate threat to his life, shot at the dog.

Another suspect at the scene attacked the police officers and was also arrested.

“According to the findings of the investigation, the police will bring the suspects to court and request an extension of their detention. The investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.

The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)