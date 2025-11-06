Criminal Probe Launched Against Three Former Shin Bet Chiefs

A criminal investigation was launched against three former Shin Bet chiefs following their efforts to thwart the appointment of Shin Bet Chief David Zini, i24NEWS reported on Thursday.

In September, three former Shin Bet chiefs, Nadav Argaman, Ami Ayalon, Cohen, and Carmi Gillon, submitted a petition to the Supreme Court against Zini’s appointment.

The petition was signed by 180 former Shin Bet employees and included a classified document discussing the Shin Bet’s main security challenges, i24NEWS reported.

The three refused to disclose the list of Shin Bet agents who signed the petition, claiming that the identities of former Shin Bet employees are protected by law and that Zini is not authorized to receive them. They also refused to transfer the classified document to Zini, saying that they do not view him as the legitimate chief of the Shin Bet until the Supreme Court rules on the matter.

Even after Zini officially took office and the Supreme Court did not issue an injunction blocking his appointment, the three continued to refuse to transfer the classified document. Senior law enforcement officials became involved and warned them that if the document is indeed classified as they claim, they could be questioned under caution on charges of unlawfully holding a classified document and refusing to transfer it to Zini.

Zini has now filed a petition to the Supreme Court, requesting an order that the document be transferred to him.

Carmi Gillon, 75, served as Shin Bet chief from 1995 to 1996. The Rabin assassination occurred under his watch, forcing him to resign. He is active in the left-wing Kaplan protest movement.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)