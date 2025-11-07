Mexico Thwarts Iranian Plot to Assassinate Israel’s Ambassador, Officials Reveal

Mexican authorities, working closely with U.S. and Israeli intelligence, have foiled an Iranian plot to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz-Neiger, officials confirmed Friday — a brazen plan allegedly orchestrated by Tehran’s elite Quds Force as part of its global campaign against Israeli and Jewish targets.

According to U.S. and Israeli officials who spoke to Axios, the assassination plan was initiated in late 2024 by Unit 11000 of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a clandestine operations wing that specializes in foreign assassinations and proxy recruitment. The plot was disrupted earlier this year after Mexican security services intercepted key communications and identified suspected operatives on its soil.

A senior U.S. official said the scheme was directed by an experienced IRGC operative who had spent years stationed at Iran’s embassy in Venezuela — where, intelligence sources say, he helped build a regional spy and terror network by recruiting Iranian agents and sympathizers across Latin America.

“The plot was contained and does not pose a current threat,” the U.S. official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

While officials declined to provide specifics about theaa timing or method of the planned assassination, the operation highlights Iranian-linked threats in the Western Hemisphere and underscores Iran’s growing use of Latin America as a base for covert operations against Israeli interests.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry publicly thanked its intelligence and security partners for the cooperation that thwarted the plot.

“The Israeli intelligence and security community will continue to work tirelessly, in full cooperation with security and intelligence agencies around the world, to thwart terror threats from Iran and its proxies against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide,” said ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein in a statement from Jerusalem.

Ambassador Kranz-Neiger, a veteran diplomat and former head of Israel’s Foreign Ministry’s Latin America division, was not harmed, and officials said that she remains under increased protection.

The alleged plot comes amid escalating covert tensions between Israel and Iran, with both nations targeting each other’s assets and allies worldwide. Israeli intelligence officials say Tehran has intensified its focus on Latin America — particularly Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua — where Iran maintains diplomatic outposts and long-standing security ties.

Western intelligence agencies have long warned that Iran’s Quds Force, under the IRGC umbrella, is responsible for orchestrating attacks and assassination plots abroad — from attempts on Israeli diplomats in Europe and Asia to recent operations targeting dissidents in the U.S.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations declined to comment on the reports, and Mexican authorities have not publicly acknowledged the operation.

