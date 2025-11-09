UPDATED: Remains Of Hadar Goldin, H’YD, Are In Israel; On Way To Abu Kabir

The remains of Hadar Goldin, H’yd, are in Israel and are on the way to be identified at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, the IDF announced on Sunday at about 3:45 pm.

The remains were transferred to IDF forces in Gaza at about 3 p.m. by Red Cross representatives who received the remains from the Hamas terror group in Gaza at about 2:20 p.m.

Hamas announced late Sunday morning that it will transfer the remains of the abducted fallen soldier Hadar Goldin to the Red Cross at 2 p.m.

Preparations are underway in Israel to receive the coffin and transfer it for identification at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, “We are supposed to receive the body of Hadar Goldin this afternoon. We have a moreshet from the establishment of the state—from the War of Independence until the current war—to return our soldiers who fell in battle, and we are doing it.”

Israeli officials initially believed the return of Goldin’s remains might take place on Motzei Shabbos, hours after a Hamas source told Al Jazeera that his remains were found in the Rafah area. However, Hamas did not indicate any intention to transfer the fallen soldier’s body to Israel until late Sunday morning.

A political official said earlier on Sunday that Israel views the delay with utmost severity. “Israel views the violation surrounding the delay in returning the remains of Hadar Goldin—whom Hamas claims to be holding—with the utmost severity,” he said. “Israel demands his immediate return.”

Kan News reported that Israeli officials believed that Hamas intended to carry out separate negotiations for the return of Goldin’s remains in return for the release of 200 Hamas terrorists trapped inside a tunnel in an area under IDF control in Rafah.

“There is no negotiation right now,” an Israeli official said. “There is an agreement, and Hamas must uphold it.”

As part of its psychological warfare campaign, Hamas released a video via Al Jazeera on Shabbos showing Hamas terrorists alongside Red Cross personnel arriving at a tunnel and retrieving a bag that appears to contain a body.

Before removing the bag from the tunnel, the terrorists affixed a sticker to it with the name “Hadar Goldin” written in Hebrew, English, and Arabic.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited the Goldin family home on Motzei Shabbos to update Hadar’s parents on the latest developments.

“An entire country is waiting for Hadar to be returned to us,” the family said in a statement. “The Chief of Staff arrived at the end of Shabbat to update us on the tremendous efforts to free the hostages, and we salute everyone involved in this national mission. We are waiting for news of official confirmation that Hadar has returned to Israel. We ask that you remain calm. Until it’s confirmed, it’s not over.”

Late last month, a source said Hamas knew where Goldin is buried but was stalling his return.

In recent weeks, Hamas has attempted to secure the release of about 200 terrorists trapped in tunnels in an area under IDF control in Rafah. Israel has so far vehemently refused.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir initially said he would agree to their release only in exchange for the remains of Goldin, who was believed to have been held in the same area. However, at Thursday’s cabinet meeting, Zamir said there would be “no deal whatsoever with those terrorists—they will either be eliminated or surrender and be taken for interrogation at Sde Teiman.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)