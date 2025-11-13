Israel Warns Iran Is Pursuing Worldwide Assassination Plots Against Its Ambassadors and Envoys

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accused Iran of “constantly” plotting attacks on Israeli diplomats worldwide, warning that Tehran’s operations extend far beyond a recently exposed plan to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico.

Speaking in Tallinn at the opening of Israel’s new embassy in Estonia — the third diplomatic mission he has inaugurated this year — Sa’ar said Israel’s security services are working “around the clock” to disrupt Iranian activities targeting embassies and diplomatic staff.

“It was recently reported that Iran attempted to assassinate the Israeli ambassador in Mexico — it’s not the only place they tried to do it,” he said. “From here, I want to send a message that will be heard from Tallinn to Tehran: Iran constantly targets Israel’s embassies, ambassadors and diplomats. We will not be deterred.”

The comments come amid heightened Israeli concerns over Iranian covert operations abroad, including cyberattacks, influence campaigns and physical threats to diplomats.

A U.S. official and Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry recently confirmed that Hasan Izadi, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, allegedly planned to assassinate Einat Kranz Neiger, Israel’s ambassador to Mexico.

“The plot was contained and does not pose a current threat,” the U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “This is just the latest in a long history of Iran’s global lethal targeting of diplomats, journalists, dissidents and anyone who disagrees with them.”

Israel publicly thanked Mexican authorities for helping dismantle the network behind the alleged operation. “We thank the security and law enforcement services in Mexico for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Sa’ar said the thwarted plots are further evidence of Iran’s “global campaign” against Israeli assets abroad, but insisted they would not derail Israel’s diplomatic expansion.

“On the contrary,” he said, “we will continue to expand Israel’s relations around the world.” Sa’ar highlighted that the new Tallinn embassy is part of a broader effort to deepen ties with countries across Europe and beyond.

Israel has been seeking to diversify its diplomatic partnerships, with the government under increasing pressure to demonstrate both international legitimacy and deterrence against Iranian activities.

The alleged plot in Mexico fits a broader pattern of Iranian intelligence activity in Latin America, the Gulf, and Europe, where security services have disrupted Iranian plans to harm Israeli or Jewish targets.

Israeli officials say the tempo of threats has increased since the 2023 Israel-Hamas war and subsequent regional escalation involving Iranian-backed militias.

For now, Israeli officials say there is no active threat linked to the Mexico plot, but warn that Iran’s global networks remain active.

“We will not be deterred,” Sa’ar repeated in Tallinn, “and we will not allow Iran to intimidate Israel or limit its diplomatic reach.”

