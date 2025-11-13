Unprecedented Kavod HaTorah in France, As Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Visits [PHOTO GALLERY]

The streets of France came to a standstill this week in honor of the historic visit of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka and one of the foremost leaders of the Torah world.

For three days, Jewish communities across France experienced an extraordinary spiritual awakening as the Rosh Yeshiva traveled throughout the country, accompanied by HaGaon Rav Simcha Shmuel Zaks, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka. In every city, hundreds lined the streets singing and dancing to greet the Rosh Yeshiva, while children waved flags prepared specially for the occasion.

Local community leaders described the visit as “a once-in-a-lifetime moment of inspiration and kavod haTorah.” Schools and yeshivos prepared their students in advance, teaching them about showing respect for Torah and its great leaders.

French police provided extensive security throughout the visit, even reopening roads closed for Armistice Day on November 11 — including the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe — to allow the Rosh Yeshiva’s motorcade to pass.

Upon arrival, the Rosh Yeshiva was greeted at the airport by France’s leading rabbanim and community representatives before proceeding under heavy escort to his host, philanthropist R’ Joachim Cohen. That evening, he delivered a powerful address marking 80 years since the founding of the Aix-les-Bains Yeshiva, speaking about the importance of Torah-only education and the dangers of secular studies. His words deeply moved French Jewry and became the talk of the community.

Over the next two days, the Rosh Yeshiva visited Torah centers across Paris and beyond — including the Torah Center in Rancy led by HaRav Yitzchak Toledano, Yad Mordechai community under HaRav Katz, and Yeshivas Emes L’Yaakov headed by HaRav M. Rotenberg — delivering shiurim, words of chizuk, and guidance to rabbanim and educators.

At each stop, massive crowds greeted him with song and dancing, creating an unforgettable Kiddush Hashem and extraordinary displays of kavod haTorah that France has never before witnessed.

The visit concluded with tefillas shacharis at the Baba Sali shul in Paris, followed by a heartfelt farewell as Maran Rosh HaYeshiva shlita departed back to Eretz Yisrael — leaving behind an inspired and uplifted French Torah community.