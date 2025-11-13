Netanyahu: “I Spend 3 Days A Week In Court Talking About Bugs Bunny”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was interviewed by Australian journalist Erin Molan, who mentioned President Trump’s official request to President Isaac Herzog to grant him a pardon, asking him if he would accept a pardon if it was offered to him.

“I’ll think about it,” Netanyahu responded, clarifying that he would not do so if it meant admitting to the charges against him, which are unraveling one by one in the court.

“But I’m very grateful to President Trump for being so forthright,” Netanyahu said. “He just cuts to the chase. He says it like it is.”

“This trial is absurd. I spend three days a week in a court—while running a war and now seeking to expand peace—talking about why my son Yair, when he was 5 years old, received a Bugs Bunny doll—that’s the terrible bribe. Or how I received some cigars from a friend.

“The whole thing is ridiculous—it’s falling apart. The mainstream media stopped covering it because it’s so embarrassing to the prosecution.”

“President Trump basically called it a politicized and unjust witch hunt—which it is. The important thing is that I think it hurts both American and Israeli interests, which is also what Trump said. My time has to be free to pursue the things that will determine Israel’s future and the future of peace in the Middle East.”

“It’s absurd, and these absurdities should end.”

