Saudi Arabia Signals: If Israel Commits to a Palestinian State, It Can Join Abraham Accords

Saudi Arabia is preparing for a major summit as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to meet President Trump on Tuesday, with normalization with Israel listed as one of the key topics.

“This visit is not ceremonial. It is consequential,” wrote Faisal Abbas, editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Arab News, over the weekend. “If Israel is willing to commit to a serious path that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state, it can join what the Crown Prince calls ‘the new Europe’ — a region of shared cooperation and prosperity.”

He added, “The stakes are high — and the opportunity is rare. This is the moment.”

Former Saudi general Abdullah Al-Qahtani told N12 that the kingdom views the visit as highly significant for the strategic relationship between Riyadh and Washington, especially after the instability seen during the Biden administration. “We hope this meeting marks a new beginning for strong, stable relations aimed at building, developing, and maintaining the security of the entire region,” he said.

Al-Qahtani stressed that broader regional progress is impossible without addressing the Palestinian issue. “Every event points to the same conclusion: we cannot have a safe regional environment defined by development, trade, visits, and tourism as long as the Palestinian problem remains unresolved. Without a political horizon for the Palestinians, there will be no regional breakthrough.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

