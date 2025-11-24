Canadian Intelligence Probes 450 Suspected Hamas-Linked Individuals Amid Explosive Terror Allegations

Canadian security officials are investigating hundreds of people linked to Hamas, including Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with family ties in the country, according to explosive new intelligence obtained by Global News. A senior source, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the information, revealed that roughly 450 people connected to Hamas now appear on an intelligence list compiled before Israel launched its war against the group after the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre.

Among the names is Usama Ali, a Canadian citizen described as a major Hamas financier and alleged member of the group’s executive leadership. U.S. sanctions state Ali used three Canadian passports while directing Hamas’s multimillion-dollar Investment Office since 2017, managing an estimated $500 million in terror assets. Those funds were allegedly funneled through real estate and construction shell companies to bankroll Hamas’s operations.

Another individual under investigation is Omar Alkassab, a Syrian-born refugee residing in Winnipeg. Israeli intelligence seized a cryptocurrency wallet in 2022 linked to a Gaza-based money exchange alleged to fund Hamas. Documents listed Alkassab’s Canadian phone number and address, prompting Ottawa to suspend his citizenship application. Alkassab denies any connection and is suing the government.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service confirmed investigations into Canadians involved with terror organizations but refused further comment.

The revelations have prompted outrage in Parliament. Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman warned that Canada is ignoring glaring threats. “What is shocking is a federal government that sees the warning lights flashing, and not only looks away, but in some cases practically cheers it on,” she said.

The report follows a July 2024 attack in which Canadian national Zachareah Quraishi, a recently discharged army reservist, charged Israeli guards with a knife near the Gaza border while shouting “Free Palestine.” He was shot dead at the scene.

