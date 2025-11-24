Tragedy in Modi’in Illit: 11-Year-Old Suddenly Niftar Hours After Father Gets Up From Shiva For Father

A heartbreaking tragedy struck the community of Modi’in Illit this evening with the sudden passing of Racheil Hager A”H, an 11-year-old girl from Rebbe Shimon Bar Yochai Street in the Brachfeld neighborhood.

She collapsed without warning and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors fought to save her life. Despite intensive efforts, she was tragically Niftar.

According to initial information, she had experienced high fever over Shabbos. Her parents took her to a doctor this morning when the fever did not subside, but she had no prior medical history.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Vizhnitz community of Modi’in Illit.

Her father, Rav Chaim Meir Hager, a prominent Vizhnitzer chossid in the city, had just completed shivah this morning for his own father, Rav Nochum Hager Z”L of Bnei Brak, who passed away one week ago.

Rav Chaim Meir is known as one of those who writes and prepares Divrei Torah of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe and serves as a rebbi in the Vizhnitz Yeshiva Ketana in Modi’in Illit.

Her mother, Rebbetzin Rivka Leah, is the daughter of Rav Yirmiya Dushinsky from Kiryas Vizhnitz, Bnei Brak.

The levaya will take place tonight at 12:30 a.m. at the Elad Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.

תהא נשמתה צרורה בצרור החיים.

