Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Tragedy in Modi’in Illit: 11-Year-Old Suddenly Niftar Hours After Father Gets Up From Shiva For Father

A heartbreaking tragedy struck the community of Modi’in Illit this evening with the sudden passing of Racheil Hager A”H, an 11-year-old girl from Rebbe Shimon Bar Yochai Street in the Brachfeld neighborhood.

She collapsed without warning and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors fought to save her life. Despite intensive efforts, she was tragically Niftar.

According to initial information, she had experienced high fever over Shabbos. Her parents took her to a doctor this morning when the fever did not subside, but she had no prior medical history.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Vizhnitz community of Modi’in Illit.

Her father, Rav Chaim Meir Hager, a prominent Vizhnitzer chossid in the city, had just completed shivah this morning for his own father, Rav Nochum Hager Z”L of Bnei Brak, who passed away one week ago.

Rav Chaim Meir is known as one of those who writes and prepares Divrei Torah of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe and serves as a rebbi in the Vizhnitz Yeshiva Ketana in Modi’in Illit.

Her mother, Rebbetzin Rivka Leah, is the daughter of Rav Yirmiya Dushinsky from Kiryas Vizhnitz, Bnei Brak.

The levaya will take place tonight at 12:30 a.m. at the Elad Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.

תהא נשמתה צרורה בצרור החיים.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

Decades-Long Ponovezh Yeshiva Machlokes Takes Major Turn as Court Asked to Confirm Arbitration Ruling

Mayor Adams Visits Park East Synagogue After Anti-Semitic Protest Targets Event

HORRIFYING FOOTAGE: Mob Assaults Queens Couple and Torches Car After Locals Try to Stop Chaotic Street Takeover

X’s New Transparency Tool Blows Open Global Disinformation Network Posing as “Gaza Eyewitnesses”

Colombian Army Raids Lev Tahor Compound, Rescues 17 Children From Cult’s Clutches

In Clash With Zamir, Katz Orders New Review Of Oct. 7 Probe, Freezes Appointments

“Kushim,” “Heavy Sephardi,” And Worse: Shocking Labels Found in Yerushalayim’s Frum Girls’ School Database

SHOCK SURVEY: 1 In 4 Israelis Thinking Of Leaving, Including 60% of Young Secular Israelis

DRAMA IN JERUSALEM: Teen Rescued From Crane 36-Stories High After 9 Hours

Israel Raises Alert In North; Braces For Possible Hezbollah Retaliation