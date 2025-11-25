Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

After 18-Month Manhunt: Terrorist Who Murdered 2 Soldiers Is Eliminated [Video]

Staff Sgt. Eliya Hilel, Hy'd, and Staff Sgt. Diego Shvisha Harsaj, H'yd,(Photos: IDF, compiled by Ynet)

An 18-month manhunt ended on Monday night when Yamam counterterrorism officers eliminated a Palestinian terrorist who murdered two IDF soldiers in a ramming attack last year.

The heinous terrorist, Abdel-Raouf Shetiyeh, murdered Staff Sgt. Diego Shvisha Harsaj, H’yd, 20, from Tel Aviv, and Staff Sgt. Eliya Hilel, H’yd, 20, from Tel Tzion, when he rammed his car into an IDF post at the entrance to Shechem in May 2024.

Shetiyeh then fled to Shechem and turned himself in to the Palestinian police. However, they released him after he claimed it was an accident rather than a deliberate attack. He has been on the run from Israeli security forces ever since.

On Monday night, IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet forces raided Shetiyah’s hideout in Shechem. A gun battle ensued, and the wanted terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire.

 

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli security forces.

During the operation, several terror suspects who collaborated with Shetiyeh were arrested by Israeli security forces.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

Decades-Long Ponovezh Yeshiva Machlokes Takes Major Turn as Court Asked to Confirm Arbitration Ruling

Mayor Adams Visits Park East Synagogue After Anti-Semitic Protest Targets Event

HORRIFYING FOOTAGE: Mob Assaults Queens Couple and Torches Car After Locals Try to Stop Chaotic Street Takeover

X’s New Transparency Tool Blows Open Global Disinformation Network Posing as “Gaza Eyewitnesses”

Colombian Army Raids Lev Tahor Compound, Rescues 17 Children From Cult’s Clutches

In Clash With Zamir, Katz Orders New Review Of Oct. 7 Probe, Freezes Appointments

“Kushim,” “Heavy Sephardi,” And Worse: Shocking Labels Found in Yerushalayim’s Frum Girls’ School Database

SHOCK SURVEY: 1 In 4 Israelis Thinking Of Leaving, Including 60% of Young Secular Israelis

DRAMA IN JERUSALEM: Teen Rescued From Crane 36-Stories High After 9 Hours

Israel Raises Alert In North; Braces For Possible Hezbollah Retaliation