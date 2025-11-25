After 18-Month Manhunt: Terrorist Who Murdered 2 Soldiers Is Eliminated [Video]

An 18-month manhunt ended on Monday night when Yamam counterterrorism officers eliminated a Palestinian terrorist who murdered two IDF soldiers in a ramming attack last year.

The heinous terrorist, Abdel-Raouf Shetiyeh, murdered Staff Sgt. Diego Shvisha Harsaj, H’yd, 20, from Tel Aviv, and Staff Sgt. Eliya Hilel, H’yd, 20, from Tel Tzion, when he rammed his car into an IDF post at the entrance to Shechem in May 2024.

Shetiyeh then fled to Shechem and turned himself in to the Palestinian police. However, they released him after he claimed it was an accident rather than a deliberate attack. He has been on the run from Israeli security forces ever since.

On Monday night, IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet forces raided Shetiyah’s hideout in Shechem. A gun battle ensued, and the wanted terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli security forces.

During the operation, several terror suspects who collaborated with Shetiyeh were arrested by Israeli security forces.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)