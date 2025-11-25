Terrorist Who Murdered Gideon Peri, H’YD Is Eliminated

Israeli security forces on Tuesday morning eliminated the terrorist who murdered an Israeli security guard last year at the Bar-On industrial park near the yishuv of Kedumim.

The terrorist was eliminated in an operation in Jenin only hours after an operation in Shechem in which a terrorist who murdered two IDF soldiers in a ramming attack last year was eliminated.

In August 2024, Sultan Al-Ghani brutally attacked a 38-year-old security guard, Gideon Peri, H’yd, on his head with a hammer, stealing his gun and vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

The IDF spokesperson stated, “This morning, the circle closed with all the terrorists responsible for the murder of Israeli citizens in Yehudah and Shomron. Duvdevan soldiers and Shin Bet forces eliminated the terrorist who carried out the attack in the Bar-On industrial area.”

“In a joint operation south of the city of Jenin, Duvdevan and Shin Bet forces eliminated the terrorist Sultan Al-Ghani, who murdered Gideon Peri, H’yd, with a hammer, stole his pistol and vehicle, and fled.”

“In an operation that lasted throughout the night, Duvdevan unit fighters, the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Company, and Shin Bet forces arrested five terrorists who aided Ghani. Afterward, the forces surrounded the building in which the terrorist was barricaded and eliminated him after an exchange of fire.”

“After searching the building, the forces located a ‘Carlo’-type weapon, an M16, an explosive device, and magazines with ammunition.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)