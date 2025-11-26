Israel Reports 99% Interception of Enemy Drones, 86% Against Ballistic Missiles During Iran War

Israel’s air defense network achieved one of the highest interception rates ever recorded in modern warfare during a recent 12-day campaign, neutralizing nearly every hostile drone and most incoming ballistic missiles, according to senior defense officials.

Moshe Patel, director of the Homa Directorate at Israel’s Ministry of Defense, revealed the numbers during the UVID 2025 conference, the country’s leading forum on unmanned systems and air defense technology. Patel said the effectiveness of Israel’s multi-layer defense system exceeded 99% against drones and more than 86% against ballistic missile attacks.

Patel said that during Operation “Rising Lion,” more than 1,000 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down through a coordinated system combining airborne interception, ground-based defense, and cooperation with U.S. forces.

“We achieved over 99% success in intercepting UAVs, thanks to the Israeli Air Force’s airborne systems and close collaboration with our American partners,” Patel said.

The figure marks an unprecedented record for drone interception in active combat, as UAVs play an increasingly central role in modern warfare.

Patel reported that ballistic missile interceptions surpassed 86%, led by systems such as the Arrow anti-missile platform and enhanced versions of the Iron Dome. He said Israel is no longer simply responding to incoming threats but proactively building layered systems that predict and counter attacks before they escalate.

“We’re not just reacting — we’re building a system that anticipates threats and establishes defensive superiority,” Patel said, describing integrated operations against drones, rockets, cruise missiles, and ballistic threats.

The results stem from operational data and testing under the campaign’s extreme conditions, marking the first time the full defense network operated at maximum capacity. Patel credited seamless connectivity between air defense batteries, aerial assets, and regional cooperation — particularly with U.S. defense programs — for the near-perfect interception rates.

Patel warned that the technology used to attack Israel continues to evolve, saying defense systems must remain ahead of adversaries developing faster, more autonomous drone swarms and precision missile capabilities.

“We have extensive experience, but the threat is constantly changing,” he said. “We must continue to develop, adapt, and stay half a step ahead of the enemy.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)