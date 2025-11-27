CATSKILLS: Head-On Crash on Route 17 East Injures Children, Route 17 Shut Down

CATSKILLS: A serious head-on collision on Route 17 East near Exit 106 has brought Catskills Hatzolah and multiple other emergency personnel to the scene, where they are treating injuries to an infant, a 7-year-old child, and possibly additional patients. Two Medevacs were requested due to the severity of the injuries. Sources tell Catskills Scoop that the vehicle involved had been traveling the wrong way from Exit 107 before the crash at Exit 106. Route 17 East is being shut down from Exit 107 as responders work the scene.

