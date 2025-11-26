Israeli Forces Launch Major Counterterrorism Op In Northern Shomron

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation in the northern Shomron, a joint IDF-Shin Bet statement said on Wednesday morning.

Israeli forces launched the operation overnight Tuesday, surrounding the villages with the support of combat helicopters.

Security officials have identified a significant buildup of terrorist activity in the “five-villages” area of Jenin, including Tamnun and Tubas. In recent months, a number of terrorists were killed in the area while attempting to attack IDF forces.

Ynet reported that the “five villages” area has been the source of numerous attacks on IDF soldiers and is known for extensive use of explosive devices, some of which have caused fatalities and injuries among IDF troops.

Israeli security forces are working to neutralize weapons caches, explosives, and other terrorist infrastructure while engaging in firefights with terrorists. Troops are conducting searches within the villages and arresting wanted suspects based on intelligence.

The goal of the operation, which is expected to last at least several days, is to prevent terrorists from forming battalion-like formations, similar to the battalions in part of the Shomron until about two years ago.

The governor of Tubas announced that the IDF imposed a curfew beginning at 4:00 a.m. Additional curfews were also declared in other villages.

He also told Al-Arabiya, “We received notification that a military operation has begun in the district and will last several days. IDF forces set up earthen barricades.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)