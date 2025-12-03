On December 10, Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center will host a gathering that brings together business leaders, government officials, and media voices who are rarely found in the same room, let alone on the same stage. The event, the JBiz Expo & Business Conference Powered By Apple Bank, is expected to explore the issues shaping the current economic and media landscape, with a particular focus on how companies can remain stable and forward-looking in a time of rapid change.

The most striking feature of this year’s program is its lineup. Rather than drawing from a single industry, the conference will introduce C level sort out speakers and participants whose work spans global economics, artificial intelligence, Banking, energy, international diplomacy, government relations, and journalism. Several advise national governments and Fortune-level companies; others guide major broadcast platforms or shape public policy. The mix is exceptionally uncommon, offering perspectives that are almost never available in one shared setting.

The business leadership sessions will include discussions on practical concerns such as navigating Best Banking procedures for the business, rising energy costs, accessing capital, and pursuing certification pathways that support minority-owned enterprises.

Attendees will also hear from leaders working inside global systems of finance, international trade, and emerging technology. These speakers bring insight from advisory roles at organizations including the World Bank, multinational energy firms, and major technology initiatives in the Middle East and Asia.

The AI Leadership Panel, sponsored by GHA Technologies, will feature leading experts including Mark Minevich, Elaine Barsoom, James Kaplan, Dr. Kathryn Wifvat, and Anna Ransley, representing global AI strategy, Nike innovation, McKinsey cybersecurity, enterprise data science, and advanced industrial digital systems. The NJ Economic Empowerment & Development Panel, sponsored by The Premier Network, will focus on business growth, trade, statewide development, and resources for small and large companies.

“The value of this year’s program—with over $1 million in combined executive leadership Keynotes—demanded a rebrand into a true Economic Forum,” said Duvi Honig, Founder of the Economic Forum and the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce. “We focus on limited booths, high-level sessions, and direct access to top decision-makers. It’s about quality, not quantity.”

A special media track will also examine the role of modern journalism, broadcast communication, and information integrity in shaping economic and business outcomes.

A limited number of exhibit tables and sponsorship packages are available, offering prime visibility, VIP access, and one-on-one engagement with leaders shaping the future of business and media.

Five-star hotel accommodations for those traveling in are available on our website.

Hotel accommodations, exhibitor reservations A VIP Cocktail reception the evening Before on December 9th 8pm, and sponsorship opportunities can be secured through https://api.jewishadgroup.com/TqdDzd Early registration is strongly encouraged as space is limited.