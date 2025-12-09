TERROR CAVE IN CENTRAL ISRAEL: IDF Finds Rockets In Arab City, 1 With Explosive Warhead

Israeli security forces found three rockets in a counter-terrorism operation in Tulkarm last month, the IDF and Shin Bet revealed on Wednesday.

One rocket contained a warhead with explosive material.

The operation was carried out following the interrogations of several detained terrorists as part of a months-long intelligence investigation into a terror network that carried out several attacks on IDF soldiers.

Several terrorists in Tulkarm who were responsible for attacks in recent months were arrested during the operation and transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

One terrorist confessed to planting an explosive device on an IDF APC in September, which injured several soldiers, as well as another attempted attack on another IDF vehicle.

He and another terrorist also confessed to being involved in a bombing attack in December on an IDF vehicle in which an IDF brigade commander was wounded.

Following the interrogation of the terrorists, IDF troops from the Ephraim Brigade raided Tulkarm on November 17. They found three rockets in various stages of preparation, explosive devices, detonation systems, bomb-making materials, and chemicals used to produce explosives. One of the rockets contained an explosive warhead.

According to an i24News report, IDF troops found the rockets in a cave in the yard of a home in Tulkarm.

“The investigation and its results highlight the level of threat in the area and the repeated attempts to carry out attacks against IDF forces and other targets. They also underscore the need for intensive preemptive operations deep inside the refugee camps,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

