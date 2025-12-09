Amid Flu Wave, Israeli MD Says: “This Is When Parents Should Seek Medical Care”

As YWN recently reported, Israel is experiencing an unusually early and harsh flu season, with the number of flu cases five times higher than the same period last year.

At least 30 children were treated for flu complications in intensive care in recent weeks, and several babies are currently in critical condition.

According to a senior physician, the deaths of three previously healthy children from flu complications since the start of the outbreak, one of whom was vaccinated against the flu, are raising serious concerns, Yisrael Hayom reported on Tuesday.

In contrast, in 2024, four children died of flu complications during the entire flu season.

Israel’s Health Ministry took the unusual step on Monday of urging the entire public to get vaccinated against the flu after its epidemic response team convened for an emergency meeting on Sunday evening.

Health professionals presented data to the members of the team and emphasized that although the vaccine does not completely prevent infection, it is a significant factor in reducing the severity of the disease and dramatically lowers the risk of severe disease and death. The vaccine is recommended for ages six months and up and is free of charge at Kupot Cholim.

Yisrael Hayom spoke to Prof. Michal Stein, the head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Sheba’s Safra Children’s Hospital, who advised parents what to look out for if their children become ill with the flu.

“We are only about two weeks into the outbreak, and it is still too early to draw firm conclusions about the character of this year’s flu season,” she explained. “The reports of three deaths in previously healthy older children, including one who was vaccinated, raise serious concerns for us.”

However, Prof. Stein added that vaccination remains crucial. “We have not yet seen reports of unusual mortality among children in other parts of the northern hemisphere, so we need to watch closely and determine whether this is an unfortunate coincidence or a trend. For now, the main priority is protecting children as much as possible. The most important tool is the flu vaccine. Its effectiveness against infection is moderate, but its protection against hospitalization and severe disease is very high.”

She also advised additional preventive measures: hand hygiene, spending as much time as possible outdoors, and good ventilation in classrooms. People at higher risk due to age, pregnancy, or underlying health conditions should wear masks in enclosed spaces.

In extreme situations, she noted, closing educational institutions is an option. “Just as we all remember from COVID, closing schools can help reduce transmission among children and onward into the general population. As of now, to the best of my knowledge, this step is not being considered.”

When should parents seek medical care?

Prof. Stein stressed that fever alone is not necessarily a reason to go to the emergency room, even if it does not return to normal after fever-reducing medications. She listed three red-flag symptoms that do require urgent medical evaluation:

A. Sleepiness or reduced responsiveness with no improvement after fever-reducing medications

B. Shortness of breath or labored breathing.

C. Inability to eat or drink

Kupot Cholim are reporting a surge in demand for flu vaccinations. Maccabi and Meuhedet reported an increase of about 40% compared to the previous week.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)