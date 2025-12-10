Advertise
Searches Continue For Israeli Yacht Missing At Sea Amid Storm Byron

Illustrative. (AP)

Concerns are rising as a large-scale international search and rescue operation continues for an Israeli yacht that disappeared near Cyprus amid the powerful Storm Byron.

The yacht, with four people on board, departed from Ashdod Port two days ago, and all communication with it was lost shortly before it was expected to reach the coast of Cyprus.

Cypriot rescue forces launched a search on Tuesday evening and continue to carry out extensive searches under challenging conditions, along with Israeli and Greek search operations. Byron, which has not yet reached its peak in Israel, is already causing particularly harsh sea conditions in the eastern Mediterranean, including heavy rain, powerful winds, and high waves.

Israel’s Ports Authority and the Navy are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the passengers’ families are anxiously waiting for any update.

The Ports Authority emphasizes that every effort is being made to coordinate rescue operations with the Cypriot authorities.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

