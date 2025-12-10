Recurring Threat? Oct. 7-Style Scenarios Exposed in New Terror Arenas

The rockets manufactured in an Arab city near central Israel by a terror cell busted by the Shin Bet in recent months could have been used in terror attacks on Israeli communities along the seam line, in the Sharon, and even in central Israel, Maariv reported.

Meanwhile, terror militias operating in southeastern Syria—funded and assisted by Iran—train in open Toyota pickup trucks, some mounted with machine guns. Each truck can carry about 10 armed terrorists equipped from head to toe with rifles, pistols, grenades, and knives.

The IDF is preparing for the possibility that 30 to 40 such trucks could set out simultaneously from two or three points in the southern or central Syrian Golan and race toward the Israeli border, chalilah.

According to Maariv, the IDF has erected barriers designed to delay such a breach. Deployed forces could likely fight off most of the terrorists—20 to 30 trucks—but if even 10 to 20 manage to reach kibbutzim, moshavim, or towns in the Golan or Jordan Valley, the events of October 7 could repeat themselves, chalilah.

Next month marks the beginning of Ramadan, a period that often heightens nationalist fervor in the Palestinian Authority and parts of Israel’s Arab sector.

Israel’s security establishment is already preparing for a possible security escalation. The IDF’s post–October 7 understanding is that the entire military must remain on high alert for the possibility that terrorists from one of these areas could attempt a surprise attack, seeking to replicate October 7 from a new front.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)