Veteran Mossad Operative “Alef” Appointed Intelligence Agency’s No. 2 Leader Amid Sweeping Shakeup

Israel’s intelligence establishment is absorbing another shakeup this week as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed off on outgoing Mossad director David Barnea’s choice for the agency’s No. 2.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Mossad, the Prime Minister’s Office said Barnea has appointed a veteran operative, identified only by the Hebrew initial “Alef,” as deputy director. Netanyahu approved the decision Wednesday.

Alef, a longtime insider who was also considered for the top job, has logged more than two decades in the agency, serving in what the statement called “the core of its operational spearhead” and commanding two of its operational divisions. He brings “extensive knowledge, experience, and a deep familiarity with the organization and its activities,” qualities the Mossad said are critical “in light of the strategic challenges and opportunities facing Israel” at what it described as a historic inflection point.

Alef will step in for “Ayin,” the outgoing deputy who spent the past two years overseeing the Mossad’s operational portfolio and was credited with a “significant contribution” to the agency’s achievements, the statement said.

The appointment lands at a politically sensitive moment for Israel’s intelligence community. Netanyahu last week named his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, as the next Mossad director, selecting an outsider over Barnea’s internal recommendations. Barnea had reportedly put forward two alternative candidates — both senior Mossad officials — but neither was chosen, fueling accusations from some former intelligence officials and analysts that Netanyahu lacks confidence in the agency’s top echelon.

Critics argue Gofman’s selection signals the premier’s desire for tighter control over the Mossad at a time when Israel faces escalating regional threats and a shifting covert landscape. Supporters counter that Gofman, a decorated military officer with broad command experience, offers exactly the kind of disciplined, risk-calibrated leadership necessary for the Mossad’s next chapter.

A source close to Netanyahu pushed back on the notion that the prime minister is sidelining the Mossad’s internal leadership pipeline, pointing to Alef’s promotion as evidence of the opposite. Alef’s appointment “reflects Prime Minister Netanyahu’s confidence in the Mossad and its outstanding personnel,” the source said, adding that it represents a “continuation of the organization’s offensive activity over the past two years.”

