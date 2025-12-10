Advertise
Bipartisan Menorah Lighting Held on Capitol Hill to Celebrate Chanukah

This evening, Capitol Hill hosted a bipartisan Menorah lighting and Chanukah reception in the Rayburn Room, bringing together senior congressional leadership and more than two dozen members of Congress from both parties. The event, hosted by Speaker Mike Johnson and attended by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and numerous lawmakers, was led by Rabbi Levi Shemtov, a leading Chabad representative.

Rabbi Shemtov lit the Menorah and delivered remarks highlighting the message of Chanukah and the power of unity — a theme underscored by the bipartisan gathering, now in its third year. The ceremony marked a rare moment of unity as lawmakers from across the political spectrum joined together to celebrate the light of Chanukah.

