Witkoff Meeting Gaza Mediators in Miami as White House Grows Impatient With Israel and Hamas

The Trump White House is convening its Gaza power brokers on U.S. soil, and signaling that its patience is wearing thin.

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s chief envoy for high-stakes diplomacy, will meet Friday in Miami with senior officials from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey to hammer out next steps in the stalled Gaza ceasefire and postwar framework, according to a White House official and two sources with direct knowledge of the plans who spoke with Axios.

The gathering marks the highest-level in-person meeting of the four mediating governments in the United States since the Gaza deal was signed in October, and comes amid growing frustration that both Israel and Hamas are dragging their feet on implementing the agreement’s second phase.

Privately, U.S. and regional officials believe neither side is in a rush to disrupt the current status quo, despite having committed on paper to far-reaching political and security concessions.

“This meeting is about pressure,” said one person familiar with the talks. “Both sides are slow-walking, and the mediators want to align before forcing movement.”

The officials joining Witkoff include Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, underscoring the stakes and the White House’s desire to project momentum heading into the new year.

Under the Gaza agreement, Hamas is required to relinquish governing authority, accept the deployment of an International Stabilization Force and begin dismantling its tunnel network and military infrastructure. Israel, for its part, must reopen the Rafah crossing with Egypt, pull back additional IDF units and greenlight the transition to a second phase that includes the formation of a Palestinian technocratic government in Gaza.

None of that has meaningfully happened.

Behind the scenes, the Trump administration has grown increasingly blunt, especially with Jerusalem, according to Axios. Over the weekend, the White House sent what officials described as a stern private message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that the killing of a senior Hamas military commander constituted a violation of the ceasefire.

The rebuke followed weeks of internal concern that Israel’s military actions could unravel the broader deal just as Washington is trying to lock in the postwar architecture. In a recent phone call, Trump told Netanyahu he needs to be a “better partner” on Gaza, according to people briefed on the exchange. Netanyahu is expected to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 29.

At the same time, the administration is racing to finalize its own political scaffolding: the Trump-led Gaza Board of Peace, the deployment of the International Stabilization Force and the rollout of a Palestinian technocratic government — announcements Trump wants to make in January.

The Miami meeting is meant to synchronize those plans with the regional mediators and decide how aggressively to lean on both Israel and Hamas to comply.

Complicating matters is Witkoff’s expanding portfolio. Even as he corrals Gaza diplomacy, the envoy is also expected to host separate meetings in Miami in the coming days with officials from Kyiv and Moscow, placing him at the center of two of the world’s most volatile conflicts.

