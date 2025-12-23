Vehicle With Fake Plates Crashes Through Ben Gurion Airport Barrier Before Suspect Escapes

A security scare unfolded near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday after a vehicle smashed through a security barrier at the main entrance before the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Israeli police said the incident is not believed to be terror-related, but rather a criminal act.

According to authorities, a “suspicious vehicle bearing a fake license plate” approached the airport’s main gate, ignored repeated instructions from security personnel to stop, and continued driving through a security barrier. The driver then exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Police officers quickly cordoned off the area and launched a search for the suspect. Bomb disposal experts were dispatched to examine the vehicle amid concerns of a potential security threat. After a thorough inspection, police confirmed that no explosives were found and said there was no ongoing danger to the public or airport operations.

“Following an examination of the vehicle, it was determined that there is no threat of a security incident,” police said in a statement.

Ben Gurion Airport, which handles tens of millions of passengers annually, operates under some of the world’s strictest security protocols due to Israel’s long history of terror threats. Any breach of a security perimeter — even one later deemed criminal — is treated with maximum caution.

Police noted that similar incidents have occurred repeatedly over the years, often involving Palestinians who steal vehicles inside Israel and inadvertently enter airport grounds while attempting to evade law enforcement. In such cases, suspects sometimes crash through barriers without realizing they have reached one of the country’s most heavily secured sites.

Authorities emphasized that while the incident caused a temporary disruption and triggered an emergency response, airport security was never compromised.

The search for the driver is ongoing, and investigators are working to determine the suspect’s identity and motive.

