After Standoff With Zamir, Katz Approves New Air Force And Navy Chiefs

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Wednesday approved the appointments of Brig. Gen. Omer Tishler as the next commander of the Air Force and Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel as the commander of the Navy, following in-depth examinations by the Defense Ministry’s comptroller regarding their involvement in the events of October 7.

The announcement comes after weeks of tension with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who often works against the government and has tried to unilaterally make the appointments.

Three days ago, Zamir even attempted to create facts on the ground and declared in a public speech that he hoped Harel would be appointed as commander of the Navy “very soon.”

Katz’s office stated that the decision was made after the Defense Ministry comptroller, Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Volansky, completed a comprehensive and thorough examination of the conduct of Tischler and Harel before and during the October 7 massacre.

“After reviewing all the findings, Volansky recommended approving the appointments,” the statement said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)