Sa’ar: Foreign Leaders Won’t Restrict Jews’ Right To Live In Land Of Israel

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (Sivan Shachor/GPO)

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday slammed Western countries that issued a joint statement earlier in the day condemning Israel’s approval of 19 new yishuvim in Yehuda and Shomron.

The statement, claiming that Israel’s move “not only violates international law but also risks fueling instability,” was issued by the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain.

“Israel strongly rejects the statement issued by foreign countries regarding the Cabinet decision on settlements in Judea and Samaria,” Sa’ar wrote.

“Foreign governments will not restrict the right of Jews to live in the Land of Israel, and any such call is morally wrong and discriminatory against Jews.”

“The Cabinet decision to establish 11 new settlements and to formalize eight additional settlements is intended, among other things, to help address the security threats Israel is facing.”

“All of the settlements are located in Area C and are situated on state land.”

“Israel acts in accordance with International Law. The incorporation of the 1917 Balfour Declaration into the Mandate was explicitly agreed upon at the San Remo Conference in 1920. According to the Mandate, the right of the Jewish people to establish its national home extends over the entire territory of ‘Mandatory Palestine.’ These rights were preserved in Article 80 of the Charter of the United Nations.”

“In the aforementioned statement, the blatant silence of foreign states regarding the Palestinian Authority’s illegal construction in Area C is extremely striking.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

