Israel Presses Mediators, U.S. in Push to Recover Body of Final Hostage Held in Gaza

Israel is intensifying diplomatic and intelligence efforts to recover the body of Ran Gvili, the last slain hostage still held in Gaza, according to a senior Israeli government official.

Israel is “working every day, all day and night” to bring Gvili’s remains back to Israel, the official said, describing a multi-track effort that includes ceasefire negotiators, regional mediators and close coordination with the United States.

“The efforts are being done through the negotiating team, and contacts with the mediators, also through connections with the Americans, as well as intelligence actions,” the official said.

The official indicated that Israeli intelligence assessments suggest members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad know the location of Gvili’s body. Islamic Jihad is a separate faction from Hamas but operates alongside it in Gaza and has held hostages independently during the war.

“There are those in Islamic Jihad who know where Ran Gvili is,” the official said. “We are not going to give up on this.”

Israeli officials have repeatedly raised the issue with mediators involved in ceasefire and hostage negotiations, arguing that information already shared must now be translated into concrete action.

“Information we have given to the mediators multiple times, including recently, must be translated into effective actions to bring him back,” the official said, adding that the message has been clearly conveyed.

