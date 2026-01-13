Advertise
Israel Raises Military Alert as Cabinet Meets on Iran Unrest and Trump Hints at Military Strikes

Israel’s political-security cabinet convened Tuesday night amid escalating tensions with Iran and growing internal protests against the regime in Tehran, according to security officials.

The meeting comes as Israeli defense officials quietly prepare for a range of escalation scenarios tied to developments in the Iranian arena. Security sources said the IDF has raised alert levels across several systems, including air defense capabilities and the Iron Dome, signaling heightened concern over potential regional spillover.

Military planners are preparing for a possible expansion of operations, the sources said, depending on how events unfold inside Iran and across the region.

The move reflects longstanding Israeli concerns that internal instability in Iran — particularly when coupled with external pressure — could trigger retaliatory actions by Tehran or its regional proxies.

The cabinet discussion unfolded as Donald Trump publicly weighed in on the unrest, issuing a forceful message of support for Iranian protesters. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump urged demonstrators to intensify their efforts and framed the unrest as a pivotal moment for regime change.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” Trump wrote. He called on protesters to document abuses by Iranian authorities and warned that those responsible would “pay a big price.” Trump also said he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until what he described as the “senseless killing of protesters” stops, adding, “HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

