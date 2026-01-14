Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S. Envoy Announces Launch of Phase Two of Trump Plan to End Gaza War, Despite Hostage Still in Captivity

Israeli soldiers gather next to the entrance of a tunnel where the army says the body of soldier Hadar Goldin was held in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. Hamas returned his remains to Israel as part of the current ceasefire. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced Wednesday the start of phase two of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza, shifting the focus from a ceasefire to governance, demilitarization and reconstruction.

In a statement, Witkoff said the new phase would move “from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction,” marking a significant escalation in U.S. diplomatic efforts following the implementation of phase one.

“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza — the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) — and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel,” Witkoff said.

The envoy said the United States expects Hamas to fully comply with its remaining obligations under the agreement, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage.

“Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” Witkoff said.

Witkoff said phase one of the plan had already produced what he described as historic results, including large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries, noting that the ceasefire was maintained and all living hostages were returned. He said the remains of 27 of the 28 deceased hostages had also been recovered during the first phase.

He credited regional mediators Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their role in facilitating the agreement.

“I want to thank our partners in Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible,” Witkoff said.

Details on the timeline for implementation of the demilitarization and reconstruction measures were not immediately released.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iranian Security Forces Deliberately Blinding Protesters By Aiming For Their Eyes

Iran Says It’s “Fully Ready” with Expanded Missile Arsenal as U.S. Military Shifts in the Gulf

Israel Presses Mediators, U.S. in Push to Recover Body of Final Hostage Held in Gaza

Argentina Wildfire Sparks Antisemitic Conspiracy Storm After Court Cites Human Cause

🚨U.S. Base Personnel In Qatar To Evacuate; Wing Of Zion Leaves Israel

Iranian To Israeli Media: “They Shot People In Front Of Children; Piled Bodies At The Mall”

🚨 Israeli, Arab Officials Urge Trump to Hold Off on Major Iran Strikes as Regime Stability Remains Unclear

Prosecutor Who Led Minnesota Fraud Probe Leaves DOJ Over ICE Shooting Clash

BIZARRE: Far-Left NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Trump Exchange Regular, Friendly Text Messages

Israel Raises Military Alert as Cabinet Meets on Iran Unrest and Trump Hints at Military Strikes