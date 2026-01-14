U.S. Envoy Announces Launch of Phase Two of Trump Plan to End Gaza War, Despite Hostage Still in Captivity

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced Wednesday the start of phase two of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza, shifting the focus from a ceasefire to governance, demilitarization and reconstruction.

In a statement, Witkoff said the new phase would move “from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction,” marking a significant escalation in U.S. diplomatic efforts following the implementation of phase one.

“Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza — the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) — and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel,” Witkoff said.

The envoy said the United States expects Hamas to fully comply with its remaining obligations under the agreement, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage.

“Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” Witkoff said.

Witkoff said phase one of the plan had already produced what he described as historic results, including large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries, noting that the ceasefire was maintained and all living hostages were returned. He said the remains of 27 of the 28 deceased hostages had also been recovered during the first phase.

He credited regional mediators Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their role in facilitating the agreement.

“I want to thank our partners in Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible,” Witkoff said.

Details on the timeline for implementation of the demilitarization and reconstruction measures were not immediately released.

