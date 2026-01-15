Advertise
Israel Believes US Strike On Iran Won’t Trigger Attack On Israel; No Change In Home Front Instructions

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin. (IDF)

Senior Israeli security officials estimate that even if the US carries out a military strike in Iran, Tehran will likely refrain from a direct attack on Israel, Kan News reported on Thursday morning.

The assessment is based in part on Iran’s understanding that Israel will respond to an attack, dramatically expanding the regional confrontation.

Nevertheless, Israel is taking no risks and is continuing preparations at the highest level, including for possible retaliatory fire from Houthi terrorists in Yemen or Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel’s air defense system has been reinforced, and the Air Force is on high alert for possible missile launches, UAV strikes, and cyberattacks targeting the home front.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has been conducting frequent situational assessments with top military commanders and security officials amid regional developments and the potential for escalation.

Security officials believe that the US will issue an early warning to Israel if it decides to attack Iran, allowing time for proper civilian defense preparations.

On Wednesday evening, IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin issued a statement, saying, “I’m aware of the reports over the past day and especially in recent hours, and I would like to clarify: the IDF is closely monitoring developments. In recent days, the Chief of Staff has been conducting ongoing situational assessments. We are fully monitoring the situation and are prepared for any development. The Chief of Staff has ordered the reinforcement of defensive readiness across all units.”

“I reiterate my request: rely only on official IDF announcements and refrain from spreading rumors that could lead to public concern. At this stage there is no change to the Home Front policy. The IDF is prepared and will continue to act responsibly to protect the security of the citizens of the State of Israel. I will issue updates if any change is required.”

Earlier, Israeli media reports quoted Israeli officials who assessed that a US strike on Iran will be carried out in the coming days and will lead to changes in Home Front Command instructions to the public.

Kan News reported that according to Israeli assessments, the US may carry out an operation combining cyber measures and a military strike.

Israel clarified to the Trump administration that it expects to receive at least several hours’ advance warning before the strike is carried out.

A senior security official told Channel 12 News that Israel has reached a definitive decision regarding any potential Iranian strike: “If Iran attacks, we will act to topple the regime.”

According to the report, security officials assess that any future clash with Iran will not be just “another round,” but a decisive campaign intended to be “the last one,” with Israel preparing to target both civilian and military infrastructure across the Islamic Republic.

Energy and Infrastructure Minister and Security Cabinet member Eli Cohen told Kan News, “My advice to Iran is simple: don’t even consider taking action against the State of Israel. We have already proven our intelligence and offensive capabilities—we can strike with precision anywhere in Iran. If they make such a mistake, the price they’ll pay will be very heavy. We’ve demonstrated this before with the elimination of dozens of scientists and generals and targeted strikes against regime assets.”

