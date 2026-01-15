Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman Lead Last-Minute Effort to Stop US Attack on Iran, Trump Tells Tehran He Does Not Want War

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman led an intensive, last-minute diplomatic effort to dissuade US President Donald Trump from launching an attack on Iran, amid fears of “grave blowbacks in the region,” a senior Saudi official tells AFP.

The Gulf states “led a long, frantic, diplomatic last-minute effort to convince President Trump to give Iran a chance to show good intention,” the official said on condition of anonymity. He added that “communication is still underway to consolidate gained trust and current good spirit.”

Separately, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reports that President Trump informed Tehran he does not intend to strike Iran, despite recent threats. The report cites Iran’s envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, who said he received an indication overnight that Trump had communicated to the Islamic Republic that he did not want war.

According to the envoy, the US president also requested that Iran refrain from attacking “US interests” in the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)