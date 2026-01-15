Advertise
Lebanon Arrests 4 Over Mossad Kidnapping Of Top Official In Search For Ron Arad

A handout photo from Israeli television made available on July 13, 2008, shows a photograph of Ron Arad, an Israeli Air Force navigator who was captured after his fighter jet was shot down in Lebanon in 1986. (HO / AFP)

Lebanese authorities have charged four people accused of carrying out a kidnapping on behalf of Israel’s intelligence service, deepening a sensitive case that touches on decades-old mysteries and the shadow war between Beirut and Jerusalem.

A Lebanese judicial official said the suspects are accused of abducting retired security officer Ahmad Shukr last month in eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa region and of working for Israel’s Mossad in exchange for money. One Lebanese man has been arrested and charged, while three others — a Lebanese woman, a Lebanese-French man and a Syrian-Swedish man — have been charged in absentia and remain at large, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Lebanese authorities believe Mossad was behind Shukr’s disappearance. The case carries added resonance because Shukr’s brother, Hassan, was suspected of involvement in the 1986 capture of Israeli Air Force navigator Ron Arad, whose plane went down over southern Lebanon during the country’s civil war. Arad is presumed dead and his remains were never recovered.

Israel has previously apprehended suspects in Lebanon, and Lebanese officials have long accused Mossad of recruiting locals for espionage operations. Over the years, Lebanon has arrested dozens on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.

Hassan Shukr was killed in 1988 during clashes between Israeli forces and local fighters, including members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, according to a source close to the family.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

