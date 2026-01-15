Advertise
After Betar Settlement, Jewish Legal Group Presses NY AG to Probe Anti-Zionist Activists

A U.S. Jewish legal organization is urging New York’s attorney general to widen her scrutiny of political activism, two days after her office announced a settlement with the far-right Jewish group Betar.

Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday that Betar had harassed individuals based on Arab, Muslim and Jewish identities, agreed to halt those activities, and would cease operations in New York. The action drew a reaction from the National Jewish Advocacy Center, which now wants similar investigations opened into two prominent anti-Zionist groups: Within Our Lifetime and Al-Awda.

In a letter to James, the group cites alleged antisemitic hate crimes linked to an activist affiliated with Within Our Lifetime, chants supporting Hamas outside a synagogue attributed to Al-Awda, and protest activity involving property damage, confrontations with police, intimidation of Jews and disruptions to public life.

“This is not merely disruptive expression,” the letter argues, pointing to statements by group leaders endorsing the use of “any means necessary” against supporters of Israel — an identity the group says is inseparable from Jewish faith for many Jews.

The letter asks for a formal investigation into the groups’ nonprofit funding and internal communications, warning that selective enforcement could amount to discrimination.

