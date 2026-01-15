Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Senior Hamas Commander Killed In Israeli Airstrike, Terrorist Groups Says

A senior Hamas official said Wednesday that an Israeli strike in central Gaza killed a top commander in the group’s armed wing, calling the attack a major escalation that threatens to unravel the ceasefire.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan confirmed the killing of Muhammad al-Hawli, a commander in the al-Qassam Brigades, during an attack in the Deir al-Balah area of central Gaza. Hamdan said at least five others were also killed, including Hawli’s wife and daughter.

“This is a dangerous escalation and reveals Israel’s intent to undermine the ceasefire agreement,” Hamdan said in a statement.
He urged U.S. President Donald Trump and Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to intervene.

“The ball is now in Trump’s and Witkoff’s court,” Hamdan said, adding that Washington must demonstrate Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire.

The IDF did not immediately comment on the reported strike.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Exposed: Disturbing Past Rulings Of The Judges Who Let Yeshiva Bochur’s Killer Walk Free

No Breakthrough As NYC’s Largest Nursing Strike Ever Continues Into Fourth Day

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman Lead Last-Minute Effort to Stop US Attack on Iran, Trump Tells Tehran He Does Not Want War

President Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act Amid Ongoing ICE Protests in Minnesota

Tehran Claims Control as Protests Subside and Trump Appears to Back Away from Military Strikes

Did Trump Change His Mind On Iran? Pentagon Returns Forces To Evacuated U.S. Base In Qatar

Political Drama: Eichler Breaks Chareidi Boycott & Returns To Coalition; Pindrus Returns To Knesset

Iran’s Airspace Reopens After Being Closed Over U.S. Strikes That Never Came

Likud MK: “Arrests Of Bnei Torah Is Illegal; It Feels Like An Era Of Gezeiros Shmad”

Justice Minister Levin: A Supreme Court Justice Threatened Me