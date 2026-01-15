Senior Hamas Commander Killed In Israeli Airstrike, Terrorist Groups Says

A senior Hamas official said Wednesday that an Israeli strike in central Gaza killed a top commander in the group’s armed wing, calling the attack a major escalation that threatens to unravel the ceasefire.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan confirmed the killing of Muhammad al-Hawli, a commander in the al-Qassam Brigades, during an attack in the Deir al-Balah area of central Gaza. Hamdan said at least five others were also killed, including Hawli’s wife and daughter.

“This is a dangerous escalation and reveals Israel’s intent to undermine the ceasefire agreement,” Hamdan said in a statement.

He urged U.S. President Donald Trump and Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to intervene.

“The ball is now in Trump’s and Witkoff’s court,” Hamdan said, adding that Washington must demonstrate Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire.

The IDF did not immediately comment on the reported strike.

