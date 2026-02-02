Israel Authorizes Tesla Autonomous Driving Trial Under Human Supervision

Israel’s Transport Ministry on Sunday approved Tesla’s participation in a supervised autonomous-driving trial, allowing Tesla vehicles to operate using advanced driver-assistance systems while a human driver remains seated behind the wheel and able to take control at any time.

Israeli officials said the move is part of a broader push to cement the country’s status as a global hub for next-generation transportation technologies.

“The trial represents a significant part of Minister Miri Regev’s work plan to strengthen Israel’s position at the forefront of development, testing and implementation of advanced vehicle technologies,” the Israel Ministry of Transport and Road Safety said in a statement.

The decision followed a professional review led by Transport Ministry Director General Moshe Ben Zaken, with participation from Itay Raved, senior officials from the ministry’s Vehicle Division and representatives of the Israel Tax Authority.

Transport and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev said the trial reflects a regulatory approach aimed at encouraging innovation without compromising public safety.

“The State of Israel leads in innovation with giant steps,” Regev said. “Promoting trials in advanced vehicle technologies is part of the policy I am leading — creating an advanced ecosystem and smart regulation that enable innovation, safety and growth.”

Regev added that deploying supervised autonomous systems on public roads could play a role in reducing traffic accidents driven by human error, a persistent concern for transportation authorities.

Ben Zaken said the ministry is racing to adapt regulations to a fast-changing automotive landscape. “Israel currently serves as a preferred testing and development arena for advanced vehicle technologies for leading global vehicle manufacturers,” he said, adding that the government is committed to enabling “responsible innovation, economically and in terms of safety, for the benefit of the public and the economy.”

While the approval stops short of allowing fully driverless vehicles, it places Israel among a growing number of countries experimenting with real-world autonomous driving under close supervision, and highlights the government’s willingness to work directly with global tech and auto giants.

The Transport Ministry said advancing regulation and removing barriers to smart autonomous systems is expected to significantly improve road safety, reduce accidents and further establish Israel as a global leader in smart transportation — even as regulators keep a firm hand on the wheel.

