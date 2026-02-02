IDF Chief Zamir Says Military Boosting Readiness For Possible War

Amid ongoing tensions with Iran, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the military is in a “period of improving readiness for war.”

“We must continue to draw lessons from the events of October 7, strengthen the defensive posture, and be prepared for a sequence of offensive actions across all theaters of war,” Zamir says during a conference with senior officers, according to remarks provided by the IDF.

“The IDF is preparing for a number of possibilities, and we must remain alert and constantly ready for decisive [victory] in a multi-front war,” he adds.