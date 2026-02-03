Leaked Hamas Memo Exposes Plan to Continue Ruling Gaza Despite Trump’s Plan

Hamas is planning to retain de facto control over Gaza even after the establishment of a new governing body envisioned under a ceasefire agreement, according to a leaked internal document broadcast Sunday by Kan.

The document, described by KAN as a confidential memo circulated only among Hamas officials inside Gaza, lays out detailed instructions for how operatives should behave ahead of the launch of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). While the ceasefire framework calls for Hamas to relinquish administrative authority, the memo instead directs affiliates to continue operations “as if nothing had changed,” while taking care not to attract suspicion from the incoming administration.

Among the guidance: Hamas officials are told to avoid personal contact with NCAG members, refrain from sharing information outside approved channels, and ensure that NCAG officials are not targeted or interfered with — all while maintaining Hamas’ internal command structure beneath the surface.

“No personal contact should be made, or information and news should be passed on to the NCAG, outside of the relevant channels,” the document states, according to KAN’s reporting.

The leak comes as the NCAG prepares to formally assume responsibility for Gaza’s civil administration, a step intended to signal a break from Hamas rule after years of direct control.

On Monday, the committee unveiled a new logo that appears designed to project institutional legitimacy and continuity with existing Palestinian governance structures.

The emblem prominently features an eagle clutching a shield bearing the colors of the Palestinian flag, along with a banner in its talons. In earlier versions associated with Palestinian institutions, the banner read “Palestine” in Arabic. In the NCAG’s version, the text has been replaced with the committee’s acronym — a subtle but deliberate shift that mirrors the visual language of the Palestinian Authority, without explicitly invoking it.

The logo marks a departure from the committee’s earlier insignia, which depicted a stylized bird rising from a city skyline in Palestinian flag colors, a design critics had dismissed as symbolic rather than governmental.

Israeli officials have long warned that Hamas would seek to preserve its grip on Gaza Strip through indirect means, even if it formally steps aside from public-facing governance. The leaked memo appears to reinforce those concerns, suggesting a strategy focused on blending into the background while retaining operational control.

