Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Female Muslim Officer Appointed As IDF Arabic Spokesperson

Maj. Ella Waweya. (IDF spokesperson)

Maj. Ella Waweya, known in the Arab world as “Captain Ella,” has been appointed as the IDF’s spokesperson in Arabic.

She will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and will replace Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, who is retiring from the IDF after 20 years of service. She currently serves as Adraee’s deputy.

Waweya, one of the most senior female Arab officers in the IDF, grew up in the Arab-Israeli city of Qalansawe. At age 22, she decided to volunteer for national service, which she completed at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

Two years later, she enlisted in the IDF and served as a new-media NCO in the Arabic Communications Department of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. In 2018, she received the Outstanding Officer citation of the IDF Operations Directorate.

In an interview in July at the Security and Service Conference organized by Ynet, Yedioth Achronot, and the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), she said, “The media arena is a battlefield. It is a war that is no less difficult than any other front.

“When we look today at October 7, when Hamas terrorists entered the Gaza border communities and Israel, they came in with cameras, with the aim of shaping perceptions and creating a cycle of hatred. We present our truth. We expose what the other side is doing and show our truth, and we do so with courage. This is extremely important — and, as I said, it is no less important and no less a battle over public consciousness and over the truth.”

Asked about her half a million followers on TikTok, she said, “I’m also on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Each of these platforms has its own audience. On Twitter you find opinion leaders and journalists. On TikTok, the main arena is Yehuda and Shomron and Gaza. On Instagram, the audience is mixed—from the West, from Israel, and from Arab society in general, including Lebanese users. The target audience is the Arabic-speaking public across the Middle East.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Probe Into Ex-MAG Is Complete; Police Chief Withholds Findings From Attorney-General

Iran Says It Is Ready for “Fair” Talks With U.S. As Pressure Reaches Critical Point

Female Muslim Officer Appointed As IDF Arabic Spokesperson

Military Police Attempt To Arrest Ben Yeshivah In Jerusalem

U.S. And Iran To Meet Friday In Turkey In Last-Ditch Attempt To Avoid All-Out War

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Germany, The Bad Guy In Both World Wars, Wants To Develop Its Own Nuclear Weapons

Demand: Disqualify ‘Democrats’ Candidate Who Called to “Halt Chareidi Birth Rates”

Israel Police Arrest Mayor For Allegedly Stealing Millions From Wartime Donations

Trump Envoy Witkoff Set To Arrive In Israel As US-Iran Talks Loom

Haaretz To Compensate Jewish Shepherd From The Shomron