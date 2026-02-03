Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Probe Into Ex-MAG Is Complete; Police Chief Withholds Findings From Attorney-General

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (Knesset Channel/Screenshot)

Israel Police announced on Tuesday that the investigative team that examined the leak of the doctored Sdei Teiman video by the disgraced military advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi has completed its main investigative activities.

However, Police Chief Danny Levy has decided that the findings will not be transferred to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, despite the police legal adviser’s conclusion that the attorney general was not involved in the leak.

Instead, the file will be sent to the Justice Ministry’s legal adviser Yael Kotick.

Kotick will decide whether the material should be reviewed by an external body to assess whether further investigative steps are necessary, such as the summoning of additional suspects or witnesses or the filing of further indictments.

The police further stated that, “in light of the fact that this is a case of high public sensitivity, and by virtue of the public responsibility of the police chief, and in order to strengthen public trust, the chief believes it is appropriate to allow an additional senior professional authority, external to the police, to examine the entirety of the investigative actions that were taken—as is customary in investigations of this type and as determined in a Supreme Court ruling.”

Such an external authority, the police noted, has not yet been appointed.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Probe Into Ex-MAG Is Complete; Police Chief Withholds Findings From Attorney-General

U.S. And Iran To Meet Friday In Turkey In Last-Ditch Attempt To Avoid All-Out War

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Germany, The Bad Guy In Both World Wars, Wants To Develop Its Own Nuclear Weapons

Demand: Disqualify ‘Democrats’ Candidate Who Called to “Halt Chareidi Birth Rates”

Israel Police Arrest Mayor For Allegedly Stealing Millions From Wartime Donations

Trump Envoy Witkoff Set To Arrive In Israel As US-Iran Talks Loom

Haaretz To Compensate Jewish Shepherd From The Shomron

Antisemitism in France: Windows of Chabad School in Paris Smashed, Sign Ripped Off

Yair Lapid Denies Report Of Secret Meeting With Senior Qatari Officials, Then Backtracks

JUDICIAL ACTIVISM: Supreme Court Issues Conditional Order Against Army Radio’s Closure