Probe Into Ex-MAG Is Complete; Police Chief Withholds Findings From Attorney-General

Israel Police announced on Tuesday that the investigative team that examined the leak of the doctored Sdei Teiman video by the disgraced military advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi has completed its main investigative activities.

However, Police Chief Danny Levy has decided that the findings will not be transferred to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, despite the police legal adviser’s conclusion that the attorney general was not involved in the leak.

Instead, the file will be sent to the Justice Ministry’s legal adviser Yael Kotick.

Kotick will decide whether the material should be reviewed by an external body to assess whether further investigative steps are necessary, such as the summoning of additional suspects or witnesses or the filing of further indictments.

The police further stated that, “in light of the fact that this is a case of high public sensitivity, and by virtue of the public responsibility of the police chief, and in order to strengthen public trust, the chief believes it is appropriate to allow an additional senior professional authority, external to the police, to examine the entirety of the investigative actions that were taken—as is customary in investigations of this type and as determined in a Supreme Court ruling.”

Such an external authority, the police noted, has not yet been appointed.

