IDF Approves Orders Regulating Chareidi Service: Tefillos, Gender-Segregated, & Mehadrin Food

The IDF announced on Tuesday that it has finalized the drafting of a new General Staff order regulating the service of Chareidi soldiers in designated IDF frameworks.

Until now, the policy governing the service of Chareidi soldiers was an internal policy of the IDF Personnel Directorate. From now on, the policy is anchored in a General Staff order, which has binding legal force and requires formal implementation, oversight, and periodic updates up to the level of the General Staff. Enshrining the policy in an official order is intended to provide full transparency regarding service conditions and to ensure their long-term stability.

The order establishes three service tracks that allow Chareidi soldiers to serve in frameworks adapted to their way of life. A member of the Chareidi public who chooses a track that is not defined as a designated service track will serve under the Joint Service Order.

Magen track – All-male teams serving in regular, mostly combat support units, such as intelligence.

Cherev track – Fully gender-segregated units, with male command staff who observe a religious lifestyle (except in exceptional cases approved through a special authorization process).

David track (Chashmonaim Brigade) – Units in which all soldiers and staff maintain an observant lifestyle.

It is noted that the Chashmonaim Brigade currently lacks a mikveh (ritual bath), posing difficulties for Chabad soldiers who require one for religious reasons.

Eligibility and conditions

Participation in these specialist frameworks will be entirely voluntary. Recruits choosing to serve in them must declare adherence to a Chareidi lifestyle and pass an interview verifying religious affiliation.

The order also specifies additional rights for Chareidi soldiers, including designated Zemanei Tefillah, enhanced kashrus standards (including Mehadrin and Shemita l’Chumrah), a declaration of allegiance to the army as an alternative to an oath, and other arrangements.

The IDF stressed that the directive will not infringe on the rights of other groups, including women. Female personnel or other officers may enter Chareidi frameworks only when required by their duties and pending command approval.

Oversight and advisory framework

The order also establishes the new position of the chief of staff’s adviser on Chareidi affairs, a formal institutional role. The adviser, Avinoam Emunah, is empowered to advise, supervise, and guide military officials—from commanders to personnel officers and educational units.

In addition, each branch and major directorate will appoint a senior-level Chareidi integration officer to oversee implementation in their area.

Implementation of the order has already begun and will continue in the coming weeks, with additional detailed instructions to be issued soon by the IDF’s Personnel Directorate.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)