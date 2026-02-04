CHASDEI HASHEM: Chosson Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest At Chasunah Regains Consciousness

Two days after collapsing during his chasunah, the 35-year-old chosson has regained consciousness and is no longer in immediate danger, Kaplan Medical Center reported on Wednesday.

According to the hospital, the chosson, who collapsed Monday evening during the Chasunah, woke up earlier today and is now communicating with those around him. Doctors say his condition has shown significant improvement, though he remains under close supervision in the cardiac intensive care unit.

The first person to begin CPR and summon emergency services was a family member who is a certified MDA medic. Paramedics and emergency responders who arrived at the event hall continued resuscitation efforts and called for additional assistance.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)