The End of the Israeli Tzedaka Cases?

ISRAEL – A new economic model, known as The Parnassah Project, is taking hold across Israel and enabling yungeleit to earn substantial parnassah. In what many are calling a Parnassah Revolution, this system is designed to help yungeleit get trained, find jobs, and sustain a lucrative income without compromising their hashkafos. Including everything from learning to earning, the program offers a specialized on-site fast-track training program, personal guidance, job placement, and even funding for the first two years of employment to ensure yungeleit are able to stay afloat as they transition into the workforce. Working with rabbanim of all kehillos and vetted, kosher businesses, this initiative is effectively eliminating poverty at its root. With close to a thousand families already earning stable, respectable livelihoods, the community is witnessing a historic shift from dependency to true financial independence.