Poskim Issue Boycott Against ANU Musuem: “Don’t Set Foot In It Or Approach It”

A group of Poskim, Dayanim, and Rabbanim in Israel have issued a Kol Koreh calling on the public to boycott the ANU Museum of the Jewish People (formerly known as Beit Hatfutzot) in Tel Aviv, Chareidim10 reported.

The p’sak was made in light of the persistent refusal of the management of the museum to comply with requests from the Yad L’Achim organization and remove exhibits recognizing intermarriage and other issues that constitute a Chillul Hashem.

The Kol Koreh states, “Reliable information has reached us from the directors of Yad L’Achim…regarding exhibits with kefirah that greet visitors at the ANU Museum (formerly Beit Hatfutzot) in the city of Tel Aviv—to the point of openly and publicly legitimizing intermarriage, rachmana litzlan, and other terrible matters that are difficult to even put into writing. Our souls are anguished at what our ears have heard.”

“We were also informed, and evidence was presented to us, that Yad L’Achim repeatedly appealed to the museum’s management, requesting and demanding that the exhibit be removed. To our great sorrow, all of their appeals were met with complete indifference and a hardened heart. Woe unto us that such things have come to pass in our days, precisely at a time when Am Hashem is in great need of a yeshuah.”

“We hereby urge the entire observant public not to set foot within the ANU Museum and not to approach it under any circumstances. As Chazal have said (Bamidbar Rabbah 21:4), ‘One who causes another to sin is worse than one who kills.’”

Yad L’Achim issued a statement along with the Kol Koreh, stating: “We will continue to use all legitimate means at our disposal and will not rest until the exhibit is removed. It is inconceivable that while Am Yisrael faces grave threats and plots by the worst of our enemies seeking our destruction, a state-recognized cultural institution in Israel would inflict such harm on Jewish identity. Around the world, Jews are fighting the scourge of assimilation, which is destroying Jewish souls day after day, while here in Tel Aviv, a sword is thrust into Jewish identity in the form of a malicious and immoral recognition of its disgraceful desecration. We will not despair and will not give up on this vital struggle.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)