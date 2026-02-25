Advertise
VP Vance On Iran: “You Can’t Let The Craziest And Worst Regime In The World Have Nuclear Weapons”

FILE - Vice President JD Vance (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump has drawn a firm red line against Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon, and is prepared to use military power if diplomacy fails.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said Trump has been unequivocal about the administration’s ultimate objective.

“The president has been as crystal clear as he could be,” Vance said. “Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

While emphasizing that the White House is prioritizing negotiations, Vance made clear that military action remains on the table.

“Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon would be the ultimate military objective, if that’s the route that he chose,” he said. “He’s going to try to accomplish it diplomatically. But as we all know, the president has a number of other tools at his disposal.”

“That is, of course, what we’re trying to accomplish through the preferred route of diplomacy,” he said. “But the president has shown a willingness to use” other options if necessary.

He described Iran as “the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world” and warned that allowing Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons would pose a global threat.

“You can’t let the craziest and worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons,” Vance said. “That’s what the president is accomplishing.”

His remarks come as U.S. and Iranian officials prepare for another round of talks on Thursday aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program, amid rising regional tensions and increasing pressure from Israel and congressional Republicans for tougher action.

“I hope the Iranians take it seriously in their negotiations tomorrow, because that’s certainly what the president prefers,” Vance said.

Pressed on whether that could ultimately mean regime change or targeting Iran’s leadership, Vance declined to commit, saying Trump would make the final call.

“I think the president ultimately will make the decision about how to ensure Iran does not have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

