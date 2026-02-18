🚨 IDF’s Home Front Command On High Alert As Tensions Grow

Home Front Command commander Shai Klapper gave a closed-door briefing to the members of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Wednesday amid heightened tensions in the region.

Klapper addressed the Home Front’s readiness for a multi-front war and detailed its coordination with the National Emergency Authority and local municipalities, asserting that the IDF is prepared for any scenario.

He also spoke at length about the importance of protective spaces [against missiles], saying that Operation Rising Lion proved that protective spaces save lives. He added that the government is working on a plan to provide protective spaces to all residents of Israel within a decade.

Committee chairman MK Boaz Bismuth said the country is facing a tense period, with all Israelis repeatedly asking on a daily basis when a confrontation with Iran might erupt.

“In a country like ours, the home front is the front line, and the front line is the home front,” Bismuth said. “Wars are also won on the home front.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)