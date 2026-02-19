Trump Officials Plan To Build 5,000-Soldier Base In Gaza, Leaked Docs Reveal

The Trump administration is advancing a plan to establish a massive military installation to serve as the operational headquarters for the International Stabilization Force in southern Gaza, according to leaked Peace Council documents cited in a report by The Guardian on Thursday.

The planned compound is expected to span about 1,400 dunams (350 acres) and accommodate approximately 5,000 soldiers. The perimeter would be enclosed with barbed wire, measuring approximately 1,400 meters (about 4,593 feet) in length and 1,100 meters (about 3,609 feet) in width. Twenty-six armored guard towers mounted on trailers would surround the site, which is slated to include fortified bunkers, a small-arms training range, and storage facilities for operational equipment.

The base will be built on a flat area inside the Yellow Line in the southern Strip, an area currently under Israeli control. International construction firms with experience in conflict zones have already inspected the proposed location.

Contractors will be required to carry out a geophysical survey to identify underground cavities and tunnel infrastructure prior to construction and to follow a defined protocol if human remains are discovered during the work.

An official in the Trump administration declined to comment on the details of the leaked agreement but emphasized: “As the President has said, there will be no American boots on the ground.”

The Peace Council is headed by Donald Trump, with his son-in-law Jared Kushner playing a senior leadership role. The body received a UN Security Council mandate to establish a temporary force tasked with securing borders, maintaining order, protecting civilians, and supporting Palestinian police forces. More than 20 countries have joined the council, including Indonesia, which has proposed deploying roughly 8,000 troops.

Despite Israeli hopes, Indonesian officials have made it clear that they will not be involved in demilitarizing Gaza or disarming Hamas, which in effect renders the peacekeeping force worthless, similar to the UNIFIL force that operated on the northern border.

